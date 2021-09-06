38,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 219 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.04 Lakh

India on Monday, 6 September, reported 38,948 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,27,621. The death toll increased by 219 to 4,40,752.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,04,874 active cases across the country, while 3,21,81,995 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,903 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 53,14,68,867 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 5 September, of which 14,10,649 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.