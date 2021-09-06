38,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 219 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.04 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Monday, 6 September, reported 38,948 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,27,621. The death toll increased by 219 to 4,40,752.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,04,874 active cases across the country, while 3,21,81,995 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,903 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 53,14,68,867 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 5 September, of which 14,10,649 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Sunday, with 26,701 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 4,057 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 68.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 25.23 lakh jabs were given on Sunday.
