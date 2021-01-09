Covaxin Trial Volunteer May Have Died of Poisoning: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International limited issued a statement on Saturday, 9 January, stating that as per the post-mortem report by Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, the probable cause of death of a volunteer enrolled in trials for the Covaxin vaccine was due to cardiorespiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning. The case is under police investigation as well, ANI reported, citing the Hyderabad-based pharma company’s statement.
42-year-old Deepak Marawi died nine days after he participated in the Phase 3 clinical trial for Covaxin held at People's Medical College and Hospital, its vice chancellor, Dr Rajesh Kapur, said on Saturday. The trials were held on 12 December 2020.
Bharat Biotech, in its statement, also added that it cannot confirm if the volunteer received the study vaccine or a placebo as the study is blinded.
According to an Indian Express report, the serious adverse event was reported by the site team to the Institutional Ethics Committee, the Central Drugs Control Standards Organization (CDSCO) and the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), in accordance with the provisions of the New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules (NDCT rules 2019).
This serious adverse event has been thoroughly investigated and has been found not related to vaccine or placebo, the statement said. “All data and reports on this has been submitted to the Site Ethics Committee, CDSCO and DSMB. We are also continuing to cooperate with the investigation requirements from the Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal,” the statement added according to the Express report.
The officials expressed their sympathy with the family of the deceased. “However, we would like to reiterate that we conduct our clinical trials in compliance with the study protocol, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) Guidelines, as well as with all applicable statutory provisions, and the focus at all times is on patient safety,” the statement further added.
