Covaxin Trial Volunteer May Have Died of Poisoning: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International limited issued a statement on Saturday, 9 January, stating that as per the post-mortem report by Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, the probable cause of death of a volunteer enrolled in trials for the Covaxin vaccine was due to cardiorespiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning. The case is under police investigation as well, ANI reported, citing the Hyderabad-based pharma company’s statement.

42-year-old Deepak Marawi died nine days after he participated in the Phase 3 clinical trial for Covaxin held at People's Medical College and Hospital, its vice chancellor, Dr Rajesh Kapur, said on Saturday. The trials were held on 12 December 2020.

Bharat Biotech, in its statement, also added that it cannot confirm if the volunteer received the study vaccine or a placebo as the study is blinded.