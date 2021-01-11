Latest News: India Reports Over 16k Fresh COVID Cases in 24 Hours

The 50-year-old widow, who was gang-raped by three men on Thursday night at Kobna village in Huntergunj block of the district, will receive Rs 2 lakh as compensation, deputy commissioner Divyanshu Jha said on Sunday.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she was raped for demanding compensation for her goat which was hit by one of accused’s bike on Thursday night.

(Source: The Times of India)