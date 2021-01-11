PM Modi to Virtually Meet With CMs Over COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Monday, 11 January, afternoon, where all the states will share the details of preparations made for the planned COVID-19 vaccination.
The Prime Minister will chair the meeting slated to begin at 4 pm. He will be apprised by the CMs on the rollout of coronavirus vaccine as well as the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.
“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” the Centre had said on Saturday.
“On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including Safai Karamcharis (sic),” PM Modi had tweeted.
Monday will be the first interaction between PM Modi and the CMs after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave restricted, emergency-use approval to two vaccines – Oxford AstraZeneca's vaccine 'Covishield', manufactured in India by Pune's Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'.
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on Saturday, PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination of the central government and that of the states. The meeting was reportedly attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to PM, the Health Secretary, and other concerned senior officials.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined