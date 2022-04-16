Kerala Actor Assault Case: 2 Court Officials to Be Questioned Over Leaked Videos

Sai’s name first cropped up in media reports in late March, as the cyber expert who helped destroy data that could have been evidence against Dileep.
(File Photo: Twitter)
Two Kerala court officials attached to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will be inquired about the alleged leak of visuals of the 2017 actress assault case.
Incidentally, Dileep was in jail for nearly two months in the 2017 actress abduction and later secured bail.
However, following disclosure by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that Dileep got possession of certain visuals and also that he had conspired to do away with key police officials, another case was registered against him and after numerous hearings, Dileep got anticipatory bail.
Early this week, the police probe team filed a petition seeking the cancellation of the bail given to Dileep.
The probe team is also all set to summon Dileep's actor wife Kavya Madhavan, to appear before them, and it's likely to take place in the coming week.
Incidentally, the probe team had won a moral victory when the high court first refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by the actor into the probe was also nixed.
A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.
According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.
