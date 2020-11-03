India Records Less Than 40,000 COVID Cases, 490 Deaths in 24 Hrs

The number of active cases in the country is below 5.5 lakh as on 3 November.

India on Tuesday, 3 November, reported 38,310 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 82,67,623 . The death toll increased by 490 to 1,23,097. According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,41,405 active cases across the country, while 76,03,121 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.5 lakh now. The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.