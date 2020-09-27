88,600 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Almost 60 Lakh

India on Sunday, 27 September, reported 88,600 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,92,533. The death toll increased by 1,124 to 94,503.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,56,402 active cases in the country, while 49,41,628 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
Published: 27 Sep 2020,09:52 AM IST