45,149 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 79 Lakh

India on Monday, 26 October, reported 45,149 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 79,09,960. The death toll increased by 480 to 1,19,014.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,53,717 active cases across the country, while 71,37,228 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 90.23 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.50 percent.