44,684 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 87.73 Lakh

India on Saturday, 14 November, reported 44,684 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 87,73,479. The death toll increased by 520 to 1,29,188.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,80,719 active cases across the country, after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of discharged cases stand at 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in last 24 hours.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.84 lakh now.
A total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 14 November, of which 9,29,491 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Globally, over 53.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at around 1.3 million.
With over 10.5 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
