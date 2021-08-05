42,982 New COVID Cases, 533 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.11 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates.
India on Thursday, 5 August, reported 42,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,18,12,114. The death toll increased by 533 to 4,26,290.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,11,076 active cases across the country, while 3,09,74,748 patients have been discharged so far, with 41,726 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported the highest number of cases among states on Wednesday, with 22,414 new infections, followed by Maharashtra with 6,126 new cases.
As many as 47,48,93,363 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 4 August, of which 16,64,030 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
More than 48.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January.
