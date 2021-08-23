25,072 New COVID Cases, 389 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.33 Lakh

India on Monday, 23 August, reported 25,072 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,24,49,306. The death toll increased by 389 to 4,34,756.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,33,924 active cases across the country, while 3,16,80,626 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,157 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.