34 AMU Teachers Die of COVID in 18 Days, VC Writes to ICMR

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Sunday, 9 May, wrote to ICMR urging it to study the particular strain of coronavirus on the campus, after 34 teachers, including retired colleagues, died due to COVID-19 and COVID-like symptoms.

In his letter, VC Mansoor said 16 serving and 18 retired teachers besides other employees of AMU have succumbed to the infection in just the last 18 days.

"This is giving rise to suspicion that a particular viral variant may be circulating in Civil Lines area of Aligarh, in which AMU and many adjoining localities are situated," he wrote in the latter, as released by the university on Twitter.