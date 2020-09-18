Cop Who Issued Lockdown Pass to Wadhawans Made Pune Commissioner

The IPS officer was in news in April after the state government sent him on compulsory leave.

Amitabh Gupta, the Maharashtra police officer who allegedly facilitated travel for billionaire brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, has been appointed police chief of Pune city.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud case involving money laundering of Rs 4,300 crore.

Twenty three members of the Wadhawan family, violated lockdown orders, and headed to the hill station near Mumbai in five cars, even as the entire country remained confined to their homes.

Satara Police had later registered FIR against 25 persons, including Wadhawan family members for breaking the lockdown and holidaying at a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

Gupta, an IIT graduate who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Mumbai.