Construction of Ram Temple to Cost Around Rs 1800 Crore: Ayodhya Trust

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure said on Sunday, 11 September.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple in this Hindu holy town in Uttar Pradesh, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting.

At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.