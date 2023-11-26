Constitution Day 2023: Theme, Importance, Speech Ideas, and Quotes To Share

Constitution Day 2023 details
Constitution Day is also known as Law Day 2023. This year Constitution Day in India is being observed on 26th November. The year marks the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a vital role in the drafting of the Constitution. Previously this day was celebrated as Law Day. In 2015 the government of India modified Law Day in the gazette notification and it has been called Constitution Day.
Know more about the significance of constitution day and have a look at the quotes and speech ideas for the day.
The theme for Constitution Day 2023 has not been announced yet.
The main reason behind Constitution Day being celebrated on 26 November is because the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949 and it was implemented in 1950, since then this day has been celebrated every year in India.
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 26th November would be observed as Constitution Day in India. The year 2015 marks the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who is popularly known as the Father of the Constitution of India. It is a tribute to the huge legacy left behind by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Constitution Day also signifies the efforts to spread awareness of the values of the Constitution. It is also important to remember and follow the ideals and ideas ignited by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the hearts of millions of citizens of India and beyond.
1. You can write about when was the Constitution of India adopted and when it came into force.
2. You can add the decision to celebrate Constitution Day and the values the government is willing to promote through the event.
3. Include how long it took to form our Constitution and about its related schedules, articles, sections as well as appendices as well as number of words it is framed of.
4. Include the reason as to why is Constitution Day celebrated in India and what is the importance and significance of this day for us Indians.
5. Include facts to make the speech informative as well as quotes by BR Ambedkar.
1. “For A Successful Revolution It Is Not Enough That There Is Discontent. What Is Required Is A Profound And Thorough Conviction Of The Justice, Necessity And Importance Of Political And Social Rights.”
2. "Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”
3. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
4. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”
6. “Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.”
7. “Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”
8. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.”
