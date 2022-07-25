'Consistent Improvement' in Delhi’s Air Quality, Says Environment Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday, 25 July, that there has been a "consistent improvement" in Delhi’s air quality and the annual PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 concentrations in the capital have reduced to 22 and 27 percent, respectively.

"Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) data for Delhi reveals that annual concentration of PM has declined since 2016. Concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 declined by 27 and 22 percent between 2016 and 2021," Yadav said,