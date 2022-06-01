Air Quality of Delhi in May This Year Was Poorest in the Past 3 Years: CPCB Data

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 212 this year, while the figure was 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020. While 21 days of "poor" air quality were recorded this year, the years 2021 and 2020 had respectively seen only three and two days of "poor" air quality.

Meanwhile, the days having "satisfactory" air quality also came down to one this year. It was six in 2021 and four in 2020. Similarly, the "moderate" air quality days also plummeted to 9, down from 22 last year.