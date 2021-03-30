56,211 New COVID Cases in India, Over 5.4 Lakh Active Infections
The death toll increased by 271 to 1,62,114.
India on Tuesday, 30 March, reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,20,95,855. The death toll increased by 271 to 1,62,114.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,40,720 active cases across the country, while 1,13,93,021 patients have been discharged so far, with 37,028 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more than 6.11 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January.
A total of 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 29 March, of which 7,85,864 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
