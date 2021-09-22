US Visit | 'Long Flight Means Chance to Go Through Papers,' PM Modi Tweets Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 September, tweeted a photo of himself on board the aircraft flying him to the United States, and said: "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

Earlier on Wednesday, he addressed the global COVID-19 summit hosted by President Joe Biden, and spoke about the need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. "To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," he said.