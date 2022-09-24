India Will Progress Only When Women Safe: Rahul Gandhi on U’Khand, UP Incidents

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Will Progress Only When Women Safe: Rahul Gandhi on U’Khand, UP Incidents

A BJP leader's son and two others were arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly killing a woman receptionist.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 24 September, expressed shock over incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and in Uttarakhand's Pauri, asserting India will progress only when women are safe.

A BJP leader's son and two employees of a resort he owns in Uttarakhand's Pauri district were arrested on Friday, 23 September, for allegedly killing a woman receptionist, police said.

Also, in Moradabad, police have registered a case after a woman was seen walking naked on a road. A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday.

"The incidents that have happened with girls in Moradabad and Uttarakhand have shocked everyone," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I am meeting, and listening to many talented girls and young women. One thing is clear, our India will progress only when the women of the country are safe," the former Congress chief said.

