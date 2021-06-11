Cong Protests Fuel Price Hike Across India, UP Chief Detained

Congress leaders and workers staged symbolic protests across the country on Friday, 11 June, against the rising fuel prices.
Among the places that saw protests were Delhi, Punjab's Amritsar, Karnataka's Hubli, and Chikmagalur, Varanasi, Bhopal, Jammu, and Ranchi.
Protesting in Delhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal was quoted as saying, "When the UPA was in power, the tax on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.20. Now, it is Rs 32. We demand complete rollback of excise duty hike on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of GST."
UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was reportedly detained in Lucknow amid the protests against the fuel price hike.
The retail price of petrol and diesel got dearer by 31 paise and 28 paise per litre on Friday to touch new highs of Rs 95.85 and Rs 86.75 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, reports said.
In Mumbai, the petrol price reached a new high of Rs 102.04 per litre on Friday, while diesel prices reached Rs 94.15 a litre, it further reported.
In Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Ladakh too, petrol was selling at more than Rs 100 per litre, with the highest price being Rs 106.94 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS and ANI.)
