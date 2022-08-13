Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sonia Gandhi.
(File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress Party, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 13 August, according to a tweet posted by Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications.
"Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," his tweet read.
This is a developing story.
