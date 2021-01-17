Congress Leaders React to Arnab’s ‘Chats,’ Demand ‘Thorough Probe’

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned if a journalist and his friend knew about the Balakot strikes three days before the strikes took place.

“If yes, what is the guarantee that their ‘source’ did not share the information with others as well, including spies or informers working for Pakistan? How did a 'For Your Eyes Only' decision find its way to the government-supporting journalist? @rajnathsingh,” he wrote in a series of tweets.