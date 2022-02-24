Uttarakhand Polls: EC Asks Police To Lodge Case After Alleged Ballot Tampering

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, 23 February, directed the Pithoragarh Police to lodge a case based on a video that showed apparent ballot tampering, and was shared on social media by Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat.

Another case has been registered in the Didihat police station for a probe, police said. According to them, a written complaint was sent on Tuesday to the ECI and the police by Congress candidate Pradeeppal from Didihat Assembly seat.

State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal told ANI that they had registered a complaint with the ECI about alleged foul play during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.