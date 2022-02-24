Uttarakhand Polls: EC Asks Police To Lodge Case After Alleged Ballot Tampering

Congress leader registers complaint with the ECI about alleged foul play during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, 23 February, directed the Pithoragarh Police to lodge a case based on a video that showed apparent ballot tampering, and was shared on social media by Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat.
Another case has been registered in the Didihat police station for a probe, police said. According to them, a written complaint was sent on Tuesday to the ECI and the police by Congress candidate Pradeeppal from Didihat Assembly seat.
State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal told ANI that they had registered a complaint with the ECI about alleged foul play during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
The video posted by Rawat on 22 Tuesday on his Facebook page as well as Twitter, showed an individual at an army centre voting on behalf of a number of people, also forging their signatures.
Reacting to the tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Manveer Singh Chauhan claimed that it reflected the party's frustration while on the other hand, Congress leaders called it a “mockery of democracy” and urged the ECI to take cognisance of it and act against the guilty.
The polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly took place on 14 February, while the counting of votes will happen on 10 March.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
