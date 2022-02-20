UP Polls: Case Filed Against Kanpur Mayor for Violating Secret Ballot

A case has been registered against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey on Sunday, 20 February, for sharing photos and a video of her casting her vote during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Pandey, who is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cast her vote at Kanpur's Hudson School polling booth.

Sharing a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on her Facebook page, Pandey requested people to cast their votes without fail. The post was however deleted from her page.