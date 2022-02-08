In Battle for Uttarakhand, Congress' Harish Rawat Says 'Party Is the CM Face'

Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterji

"I am not a sanyasi (ascetic) in politics, if given the responsibility, I will fulfil it in full measure," former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat told The Quint.

When asked why the grand old party had not declared its chief ministerial face in Uttarakhand, Rawat, who's spearheading the Congress' campaign in the poll-bound hill state said that it was the "party which is the CM face."