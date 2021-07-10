Congress' Shivakumar Caught on Cam Slapping Party Worker, BJP Takes Jibe

"Karnataka Congress President @DKShivakumar slaps his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence,"" BJP leader and national general secretary CT Ravi said.

The incident comes at a time when there are tensions within the Karnataka Congress between DK Shivakumar and his colleague Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar, the party's state president, and Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM), are both potential chief ministerial candidates for the next Assembly elections in 2023.

The party's national high command had recently issued an appeal to its leaders to not discuss the CM candidate from the state ahead of the elections. This came after a few leaders backed Siddaramaiah and a few others rallied behind Shivakumar as the main Congress leader in the state.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)