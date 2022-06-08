'Even a Branch...': Bhupesh Baghel Changes Stand After Singhdeo's Hasdeo Visit

Earlier on 4 June, Baghel had criticised those opposing mining and advised them to first ‘switch off the lights’ of their homes and then protest.

A day later, Singhdeo met with protesters and said that he stands with them and would take a bullet for them if it comes to that. Following this, Baghel changed his stand, and said that no trees will be cut if Singhdeo, who hails from the region, doesn’t consent to it.