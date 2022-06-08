'Even a Branch...': Bhupesh Baghel Changes Stand After Singhdeo's Hasdeo Visit

Bhupesh Baghel has backed up TS Singhdeo, saying no tree will be cut down if the latter doesn't approve. The remarks came a day after Singhdeo met with tribals opposing coal mining in Chhatisgarh's Hasdeo forest.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
“No trees will be cut down, not even a branch, if TS Singhdeo doesn’t want,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, 7 June, a day after the state health minister met with protesters opposing coal mining in the Hasdeo Aranya area.
Baghel also slammed the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and asked them to clear their stand on mining issues.
“Coal allocation, environment act, forest act, all the rules are made by the Central government, they only have the right to give all the permissions. Why don’t they, those who are protesting, put their demands in front of the Central government? Even (BJP MLA) Brijmohan Agarwal should demand cancellation of the allotment of the coal blocks,” Baghel further said.
On 6 June, Singhdeo met with the tribals protesting against the coal mining in Chhattisgarh – and sided with them, saying:
The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has been pushing for coal mining despite a prolonged protest by the locals.
Earlier on 4 June, Baghel had criticised those opposing mining and advised them to first ‘switch off the lights’ of their homes and then protest.
A day later, Singhdeo met with protesters and said that he stands with them and would take a bullet for them if it comes to that. Following this, Baghel changed his stand, and said that no trees will be cut if Singhdeo, who hails from the region, doesn’t consent to it.
While there may have been bad waters between Baghel and Singhdeo, the two Congress stalwarts of Chhattisgarh, experts believe that the recent congruence on mining might be the change that Rahul Gandhi had hinted at a few days back.
Gandhi, while answering a question on coal mining and the Congress government’s stand during an event at the Cambridge University in London in May 2022, had said that he has a problem with the current situation and that he is working on it within the party.
Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator from Chhattisgarh, says the change of stand towards tribal protests and rights will prove to be a face-saver for the Congress in Chhattisgarh as well as for the Central leadership.
A senior journalist from Chhattisgarh, who did not wish to be named, says:
