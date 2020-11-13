‘Computer Baba’ Booked for Manhandling Panchayat Staffer: Cops

The complaint stated that Tyagi and his associates allegedly abused, manhandled and ill-treated a panchayat staffer.

Self-styled godman ‘Computer Baba’ or Namdeo Das Tyagi has been booked in a fresh case filed against him for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer ahead of the demolition of his private ashram in Indore on Sunday, police said on Friday, 13 November, according to PTI.

The ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore belonging to 'Computer Baba', was demolished on Sunday for encroachment, reports had said. In anticipation of protests, seven people, including Tyagi, had been arrested before the demolition.

According to reports, the self-styled godman was issued a notice over the encroachment two months back.