‘Computer Baba’ Booked for Manhandling Panchayat Staffer: Cops

Self-styled godman ‘Computer Baba’ or Namdeo Das Tyagi has been booked in a fresh case filed against him for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer ahead of the demolition of his private ashram in Indore on Sunday, police said on Friday, 13 November, according to PTI.
According to the complaint, Tyagi and his associates allegedly abused, manhandled and ill-treated the panchayat staffer who had gone to free a government land from his possession on Sunday.
The ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore belonging to 'Computer Baba', was demolished on Sunday for encroachment, reports had said. In anticipation of protests, seven people, including Tyagi, had been arrested before the demolition.
According to reports, the self-styled godman was issued a notice over the encroachment two months back.
After a police complaint was filed by the secretary of a village panchayat under Gandhinagar police station area, a fresh case was filed against Tyagi and a formal rearrest happened while he was already in jail, additional superintendent of police Prashant Choubey said, according to PTI.
On Thursday, a fresh case in this regard was registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code, Choubey said.
As per PTI, Tyagi’s bail plea was rejected by the sub-divisional magistrate's court . Later his review petition was also rejected by the additional sessions judge.
The authorities have said that they have freed 40,000 square feet of land worth Rs 13 crore from alleged encroachment by Tyagi.
Notably, Tyagi had supported the opposition Congress during the recently held bypolls in the state and was appointed as the chairman of a river conservation trust.
(With inputs from PTI)
