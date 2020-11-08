Computer Baba’s Indore Ashram Razed; Had Backed Cong In Bypolls

An ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, belonging to Namdeo Das Tyagi or 'Computer Baba', was demolished on Sunday, 8 November, for encroachment, reports said.
"Today, authorities demolished unauthorised structures, constructed on 2-acres gram panchayat land allotted for gaushala. In anticipation of protests, seven people, including Namdeo Das Tyagi, were arrested," Indore Additional District Magistrate AD Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
According to reports, the self-styled godman was issued a notice over the encroachment two months back. Notably, Tyagi had supported the opposition Congress during the recently held bypolls in the state.
There are now plans to build a cow shelter on the said land, as well as a religious centre later, reported NDTV, citing officials.
The godman was given a ‘Minister of State’ status under the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in 2018. But since then, he has switched sides over to the Congress.
A Congress government led by Kamal Nath came to power in Madhya Pradesh after elections in late 2018. But early this year, the government was toppled with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion. Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP came back to power.
