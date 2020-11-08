Computer Baba’s Indore Ashram Razed; Had Backed Cong In Bypolls

Notably, ‘Computer Baba’ had supported the opposition Congress during the recently held bypolls in the state.

An ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, belonging to Namdeo Das Tyagi or 'Computer Baba', was demolished on Sunday, 8 November, for encroachment, reports said.

"Today, authorities demolished unauthorised structures, constructed on 2-acres gram panchayat land allotted for gaushala. In anticipation of protests, seven people, including Namdeo Das Tyagi, were arrested," Indore Additional District Magistrate AD Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the self-styled godman was issued a notice over the encroachment two months back. Notably, Tyagi had supported the opposition Congress during the recently held bypolls in the state.