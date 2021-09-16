'Kerala Christians Face No Threat': First Bishop To Deny 'Narcotics Jihad' Claim

Bishop Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, the Metropolitan of the Niranam Diocese of the Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, in Kerala, has a message for his Catholic counterpart, the Bishop of Pala, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt:

"In Kerala...no religious community is under any serious threat, let alone Christianity." The state, over the years, has maintained its secular foundations intact, he said.