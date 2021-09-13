‘Narcotic Jihad’ Remark Row: BJP Leader Seeks Protection for Kerala Bishop

George Kurien, while addressing media persons at Kochi said, "The position taken by the Chief Minister and that of the state opposition leader have given strength to the divisive organisations and for the first time in the history of the state, extremist organisations conducted a march towards the Bishop's House." He said that the extremists who took part in the march used filthy language against the Bishop near the Bishop's house. The senior BJP leader said that the extremists had also threatened the Bishop that he would not be allowed to walk freely in the streets. George Kurien added, "In this context of threat to the life of a Bishop, I have requested Union Home minister, Amit Shah to provide protection to Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt."

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and former Kerala state president of BJP, V Muraleedharan had on Saturday said that the period of ‘Palm Chopping of Islamic Extremists’ is over and that the BJP would give complete protection to the Bishop. While the BJP has backed the Bishop, the Congress and other parties lashed out at him. Jose K Mani, leader of the Kerala Congress(M), also came out supporting the Bishop. He reportedly said that the Bishop had alerted the public about a social evil. KC(M) is notably a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front headed by the CPI(M) in Kerala.

(With IANS inputs)

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)