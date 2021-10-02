Chhattisgarh Crisis: 'Visit Not Political,' Says Baghel as MLAs Reach Delhi

As the Congress party battles the ongoing crisis in Punjab with the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the head of the state unit, the party is staring at a similar crisis in Chhattisgarh.

Around 35 MLAs are expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday, 2 October, to meet state in charge PL Punia and the party high command, Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh told ANI, adding that "more will come tomorrow."

The visit by the MLAs come amid reported tussle between chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, with several of the latter's camp demanding a leadership change.