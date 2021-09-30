'Every Step Is Not Politics': Chhattisgarh CM as Congress MLAs Camp in Delhi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday, 30 September, attempted to cork the swirl of speculations regarding leadership change possibilities in his state, as a group of Congress MLAs known to be close to Baghel continue to camp in Delhi.
The CM, on Thursday, was quoted by PTI as saying:
More Details
Meanwhile Brihaspat Singh, the party MLA from the Ramanujganj seat, reportedly confirmed to PTI that around 15 MLAs are in Delhi, and said that they want to meet All India Congress Committee in-charge, Chhattisgarh, P L Punia to convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state so that all MLAs can get benefit of it.
Further, he stated:
Crediting the high command for giving a chief minister from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with 54 percent OBCs in the state, Singh also added:
“The high command gives the example of Chhattisgarh government’s policies during elections in other states, so there is no such question (of leadership change).”
Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh further said: “If they think they can make the (Rajasthan) government fall by misleading “Maharaja of Sarguja" (reference to T S Singhdeo) as they did in Madhya Pradesh by misleading 'Gwalior Maharaja' (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia), they will not be successful.”
“Our Maharaja of Sarguja is very intelligent, very knowledgeable and has himself stated that he will never leave the party. So there is no possibility and under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, together with T S Singhdeo, the government will continue to work for the development of the state.”
Background
Amid the ambiguity surrounding the Congress' change of guard in Chhattisgarh, the political friction in the state continued after over 14 Congress MLAs reached the national capital on Wednesday, 29 September.
Reports speculated that the legislators have gone to express their support to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined