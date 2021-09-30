'Every Step Is Not Politics': Chhattisgarh CM as Congress MLAs Camp in Delhi

Crediting the high command for giving a chief minister from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with 54 percent OBCs in the state, Singh also added:



“The high command gives the example of Chhattisgarh government’s policies during elections in other states, so there is no such question (of leadership change).”



Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh further said: “If they think they can make the (Rajasthan) government fall by misleading “Maharaja of Sarguja" (reference to T S Singhdeo) as they did in Madhya Pradesh by misleading 'Gwalior Maharaja' (a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia), they will not be successful.”



“Our Maharaja of Sarguja is very intelligent, very knowledgeable and has himself stated that he will never leave the party. So there is no possibility and under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, together with T S Singhdeo, the government will continue to work for the development of the state.”