Delhi Court Sends Pinki Chaudhary to Judicial Custody Till 17 Sept

Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, one of the prime accused in the case of raising communal slogans at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, surrendered before the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 31 August.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
A Delhi court, on Thursday, 2 September, sent Hindu Raksha Dal President Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary to judicial custody till 17 September, according to ANI.
Pinki Chaudhary, one of the prime accused in the case of raising communal slogans at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, surrendered before the Delhi Police on 31 August, while being flocked by hundreds of his supporters. Chaudhary surrendered at the Mandir Marg police station.
Prior to that Chaudhary had been evading arrest for several days, even as nine others, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, were arrested.
Videos shared on social media of a gathering at Jantar Mantar that took place on 8 August showed a crowd shouting incendiary, violence-inciting slogans.
The gathering was reportedly labelled as an initiative under the 'Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Movement' and was supposed to be a march against "Colonial-era laws." The attendees had reportedly gathered to march in support of the Uniform Civil Code, too.
The police has so far arrested Uttam Malik, Deepak Singh, Preet Singh, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Vinit Bajpai, and Sushil Tiwari. The gathering was believed to have been organised by Upadhyay.
(With inputs from ANI.)
