Delhi Court Sends Pinki Chaudhary to Judicial Custody Till 17 Sept

Videos shared on social media of a gathering at Jantar Mantar that took place on 8 August showed a crowd shouting incendiary, violence-inciting slogans.

The gathering was reportedly labelled as an initiative under the 'Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Movement' and was supposed to be a march against "Colonial-era laws." The attendees had reportedly gathered to march in support of the Uniform Civil Code, too.

The police has so far arrested Uttam Malik, Deepak Singh, Preet Singh, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Vinit Bajpai, and Sushil Tiwari. The gathering was believed to have been organised by Upadhyay.