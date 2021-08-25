Communal Sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police Arrests Uttam Malik

Upadhyay and five other men had previously been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident, two days after it occurred. The BJP leader was subsequently granted bail on 11 August.

Sushil Tiwari, the head of an outfit that calls itself the Hindu Army, had been arrested later by the police on 20 August.

Uttam Malik, who had hitherto been absconding, had also been identified as having a role in the sloganeering.

Malik belongs to the outfit called Bhagwadhari Yodha Sangh. In a video recorded at the Jantar Mantar event, the youth said that he was a follower of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple’s (Ghaziabad), who has regularly been in the news for his controversial statements.