Communal Slogans at Jantar Mantar: Accused Pinki Chaudhary Surrenders

(Photo altered by The Quint)
Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, one of the prime accused in the case of raising communal slogans at Delhi's Jantar Mantar a few weeks ago, surrendered before the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 31 August, while being flocked by hundreds of his supporters. Chaudhary surrendered at the Mandir Mark police station.
Chaudhary had been evading arrest for the past several days, even as nine others, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, had already been arrested.
Chaudhary's surrender comes after the Delhi High Court on 27 August denied him interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing. The court, however, issued a notice on his anticipatory bail plea and fixed the next date of hearing on 13 September.
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel with Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinki Chaudhary, arrested in connection with communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar during a protest, in New Delhi
A video of Chaudhary went viral on social media on Sunday where he could be heard denying the allegations against him.
Videos shared on social media of the a gathering at Jantar Mantar that took place on 8 August showed a crowd shouting incendiary, violence-inciting slogans.
The gathering was reportedly called as an initiative under the 'Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Movement' and was supposed to be a march against "Colonial-era laws." The attendees had reportedly gathered to march in support of the Uniform Civil Code, too.
The police has so far arrested Uttam Malik, Deepak Singh, Preet Singh, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Vinit Bajpai, and Sushil Tiwari. The gathering was believed to have been organised by Upadhyay.
In a video released by ETV Bharat, Chaudhary took responsibility for all the people present at the Jantar Mantar protest.
His organisation had also taken full responsibility for the January attack in JNU by a mob where about 30 students were injured.
He had then said, "JNU is a haven for communists where pro-Pakistan slogans are raised. Anti-national activities take place here. We can not stand this. If you want to talk in favour of another country, then go there. We will not stand anti-national activities."
Published: 31 Aug 2021,06:38 PM IST