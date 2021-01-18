Committed to Bring Marathi Areas of Karnataka Into Maha: Uddhav

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet said the incorporation will be a true tribute to martyrs of the cause. In Maharashtra, 17 January is observed as 'martyrs' day' in memory of those who laid down their lives for the cause of reunification in 1956.

"Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted.