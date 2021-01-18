Committed to Bring Marathi Areas of Karnataka Into Maha: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 17 January, said his government is committed to incorporating the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into Maharashtra, reported news agency Press Trust of India.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet said the incorporation will be a true tribute to martyrs of the cause. In Maharashtra, 17 January is observed as 'martyrs' day' in memory of those who laid down their lives for the cause of reunification in 1956.
"Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted.
Belgaum and some other areas, where Marathi is spoken predominantly, have been claimed by Maharashtra on linguistic grounds. While Belgaum was formerly part of the Bombay State, it was merged with the Mysore State (later Karnataka) at the time of the reorganisation of States in 1956.
In 2019, Thackeray had referred to Belagavi and its nearby areas where people chiefly speak Marathi as ‘Karnataka Occupied Maharashtra’. The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.
Published: undefined