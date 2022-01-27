CM Channi & Sidhu Will Support Each Other: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab CM Nomination

The leader added, "Congress workers will decide the Chief Ministerial candidate."

The leader's remarks come amidst speculations of infighting in the Punjab Congress, with both Sidhu and Channi rallying for the chief ministerial nomination.

Accompanying the chief on the stage, Punjab CM echoed Gandhi's confidence and stated, "There is no fight between us. Announce chief minister face for Punjab polls, we (Punjab Congress) will stand united."

On 15 January, the Congress party had released its list of candidates for 86 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, declaring that Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat and Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.