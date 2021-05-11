Cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag; Shops, Buildings Damaged

DGP Ashok Kumar said that SDRF teams are on their way to the spot. The water level is rising at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag, said that around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged.

“Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet,” he said, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)