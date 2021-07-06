Domestic Flights Capacity Raised to 65% Amid Rise in Demand: Govt

Aviation operations continue with allCOVID protocols in place.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday, 5 July, increased the capacity of domestic flights to 65 percent from the previously stipulated 50 percent.
The ministry order issued to this purpose said that the modification has been made taking view of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel. The order has been signed by Satyendra Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary to the Government of India.
"Considering the increasing passengers' demand for domestic air travel, the capacity of domestic civil aviation operations will be increased to 65% from 50%" MoCA said in a tweet.
On 4 July, a total of 1,467 flights operated in the country, carrying 1,74,905 passengers. "Domestic aviation operations continue with all COVID protocols in place," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had previously announced that airlines will be allowed to deploy only 50 percent of the number of flights from 1 June, as compared to the 80 percent that was allowed before the second wave.
The lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration has been increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600. This amounts to a 13 percent hike. Flights with a duration between 40 minutes and 60 minutes will have a lower limit of ₹3,300 instead of the current ₹2,900.
Domestic flights of duration between 60-90, 90-120, 120-150, 150-180 and 180-210 minutes will have lower limits of ₹4,000, ₹4,700, ₹6,100, ₹7,400, and ₹8,700, respectively.
