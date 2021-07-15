Draft Drone Rules 2021: Drone Corridors, Digital Sky Platform Proposed

On the platform, an interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India and all import of drones and drone components will be regulated by DGFT.

Before any registration of license issuance, no security clearance would be required.

All drone training and testing will be carried out by an authorised drone school, with the DGCA prescribing all training requirements, overseeing drone schools, and providing pilot licences online.