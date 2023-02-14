Unidentified Persons Defile Church in Madhya Pradesh, Write 'Ram' on Wall: Cops

Unidentified people defiled a church, burnt down religious texts, and fled after writing 'Ram' on the interior wall of the church.
Unidentified persons allegedly defiled a church, wrote 'Ram' on its interior walls, and burnt the worshipping place from the inside in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday, 12 February.
Where did it happen? The incident is said to have occurred inside the church, which is located in the Sukhtawa village of Kesala block in Narmadapuram.
The church, situated around 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, is linked to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and was built around five years ago.
What has the police said? Speaking to The Quint, Narmadapuram's Superintendent of Police Doctor Gurkaran Singh said that the vandals broke into the church through a window and burnt it from the inside.
He further said:
On the lookout: Speaking to media earlier on Sunday night, Singh said that the church remained closed after the prayers conducted on previous Sunday. Worshippers got to know about the incident only this Sunday (12 February) when they came to pray.
The police have registered an FIR under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship) among others against unknown people.
