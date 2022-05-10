China’s Intention is to Keep The Boundary Question ‘Alive’: Army Chief Gen Pande

Army Chief Lt General Manoj Pande on Monday, 9 May, speaking on the boundary question between India and China, said that it has been the latter’s intention to keep "alive" the boundary question.

Asserting that the Army's aim was to restore the status quo ante April 2020 in eastern Ladakh, Gen Pande was quoted as saying, "The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive," news agency PTI reported.