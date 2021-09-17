Case Against Sahil Khan For Allegedly Instigating Manoj Patil to Attempt Suicide

Patil’s manager had said that the former Mr. India winner had written a letter to the Oshiwara Police alleging that actor Sahil Khan was defaming Patil on social media. In the letter, he also reportedly sought an FIR against the actor for the same.

Manoj Patil’s mother had told India Today, “Manoj Patil’s mother told the publication, “My son told me that he was being mentally harassed by Sahil Khan. It came to a state where he said ‘I feel like ending my life’ and he tried to take his life.”

After the incident, Sahil Khan held a press conference and alleged that the matter involved Manoj Patil and a Raj Faujdar. He told ETimes that he met Faujdar on social media who accused Patil of selling him expired steroids for Rs. 2 lakhs, which resulted in health issues.

"Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar," Khan added.

(If you are suicidal or know anyone in distress, reach out to the numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs here.)