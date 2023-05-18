Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, Other Announcements Made During CM's Dhamtari Visit

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Chhattisgarh government is all set to host the 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said at the state-wide 'Bhent Mulakat Abhiyan' program, held on Wednesday, 17 May.
The CM attended the programme held during his visit to Bhatgaon, which falls under the Dhamtari Assembly Constituency.
The chief minister met youngsters who discussed with him the recruitment of training officers for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the vacancies for which have been increased to 920.
CM Baghel announced the opening of the Swami Atmanand English Medium School at Aamdi, and naming of the Industrial Training Centre of Bhatgaon in honour of freedom fighter Lt Manrakhan Dewangan.
He also spoke about the opening of sub-health centres in Tumrabhar and Devpur villages in the region, along with a district co-operative bank in village Mongaraghan.
