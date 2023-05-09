'Bore Baasi': Chhattisgarh's Affordable and Nutritious Superfood

Bore Baasi, in essence, is fermented rice. A meal bore baasi is served with other regional delicacies like chutney, bhaji, athan, badi-bijauri, and gondli.

The preparation involves soaking cooked rice in leftover rice water, known as 'maad,' along with additional water, and letting it sit overnight with a lid.

This mixture is then consumed in the morning, known as bore baasi.

This process imbues the rice, with various health-promoting properties, making it more advantageous than regular rice.