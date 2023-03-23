'Promise Fulfilled': Decoding Chhattisgarh's New Law To Protect Journalists

It also defines the concept of a 'person who requires protection' as those who are registered as media persons as well as those who are in any way connected to them – and face threats of harassment, intimidation, or violence based on their connection to the media persons registered in the state.

The persons connected to a media person may include their technical support staff, driver, outdoor broadcast van operators, and others.

Speaking to The Quint, senior journalists in Chhattisgarh said the inclusion of persons connected to a media person under the ambit of the law "will help in ensuring they are all protected – and thus serve the true intent of the law."