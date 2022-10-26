Chhath Puja Special Trains List: Indian Railways To Run 211 Trains, Details Here

Chhath Puja 2022 special trains to be run by Indian Railways. Check details here.
(Photo: IANS)
Since it is the festival season, everyone is excited to travel and enjoy the festivities with their families. Like every year, huge crowds have been seen in railway stations. Some people didn't even get reservations due to advance bookings. To overcome this problem, Indian Railways decided to run 211 Chhath Puja special trains on the occasion of Diwali 2022, according to a release by Press Information Bureau.
Let us read in detail about the Chhath Puja 2022 special trains, timings, routes, stops, and other important details.
The special trains on the eve of the festivals will run to control the extra volume of passengers. It happens almost every year that the crowd becomes difficult to manage in trains. To keep the situation under control, the concerned authorities run festival special trains on specific routes.
The Chhath Puja Special Trains 2022 will primarily connect destinations like Amritsar, Azamgarh, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Firozpur, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Saharsa.
To keep the crowd in check and ensure smooth services, Indian railways has issued 32 special services especially for the festival season. Earlier, the concerned authorities notified 179 special train services for passengers. These trains connect the following railway routes:
1. Delhi To Patna.
2. Delhi To Bhagalpur.
3. Delhi-Muzaffarpur.
4. Delhi-Saharsa.
To know the complete details like timing, stops, routes, and more about the Chhath Puja and Diwali special trains 2022, please visit the official website, IRCTC, irctc.co.in.
The following are some of the important points that people travelling through Chhath Puja special trains 2022 must know.
Malpractices like over-charging, cornering of seats, touting activities, etc are strictly prohibited and the concerned authorities are keenly watching this.
According to a press release, The national transporter said, "Crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured".
Passengers must check the timings and other important details about the festival special trains before visiting railway stations. This will not only save their time but also prevent overcrowding in stations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)