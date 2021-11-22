24 Dead in Karnataka Due to Rains, IMD Issues Orange Warning for Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspected the rain affected area at Chikkaballapura on Sunday.
(Photo: IANS)
Amid incessant rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday, 22 November, that light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal is expected during the next five days.
On 25 November, Wednesday and 26 November, Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, for which the IMD has sounded an orange warning.
Further, as many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead, news agency ANI reported citing CMO.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crore have already been released for previous crop loss”, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, Gaurav Gupta told ANI, “Kendriya Vihar, a low-line area has been constructed next to one of the major lakes, Yelahanka Lake. Yesterday in a matter of 2-3 hrs, heavy rain of 138mm led to water inflow in the lake.”
He explained, “the 8ft stormwater drain is insufficient in the given conditions. We're working on a required 30-40ft wide drain, particularly with RCC cement and concrete walls, so that the water doesn't go into the low-lying areas.”
Gupta further informed that there is no problem from an engineering point of view as the water will come down. He added that several boats have been deployed, while emergency supplies are being given to the residents.
Moreover, the IMD has predicted that for Tuesday, 23 November, heavy rain is likely in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai, and the delta districts, and a yellow warning is in place, The News Minute reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)