24 Dead in Karnataka Due to Rains, IMD Issues Orange Warning for Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, Gaurav Gupta told ANI, “Kendriya Vihar, a low-line area has been constructed next to one of the major lakes, Yelahanka Lake. Yesterday in a matter of 2-3 hrs, heavy rain of 138mm led to water inflow in the lake.”

He explained, “the 8ft stormwater drain is insufficient in the given conditions. We're working on a required 30-40ft wide drain, particularly with RCC cement and concrete walls, so that the water doesn't go into the low-lying areas.”

Gupta further informed that there is no problem from an engineering point of view as the water will come down. He added that several boats have been deployed, while emergency supplies are being given to the residents.

Moreover, the IMD has predicted that for Tuesday, 23 November, heavy rain is likely in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai, and the delta districts, and a yellow warning is in place, The News Minute reported.